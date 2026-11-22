Two Oil Tankers Come Under Attack Near Oman in Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) Two oil tankers sustained damage after being hit by unidentified projectiles in separate incidents while sailing through the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Oman on Saturday, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).
The maritime monitoring agency reported that the first incident occurred at 0550GMT, approximately 17 nautical miles east of Khasab, Oman.
Describing the incident, UKMTO stated, "A Tanker transiting outbound in the Strait of Hormuz has been hit in the engine room by an unknown projectile,".
The announcement followed an earlier report issued less than an hour before, concerning another tanker targeted approximately 11 nautical miles north of Khasab at 0500GMT.
In its initial statement, the agency said, "A Tanker transiting outbound in the Strait of Hormuz has been hit on the stern by an unknown projectile,".
UKMTO confirmed that neither incident had resulted in reported casualties. However, the possible environmental consequences of the two attacks had not yet been established.
The agency called on commercial vessels operating in the strategic waterway to remain vigilant, exercise caution and notify authorities of any suspicious activity as investigations into both incidents continued.
The maritime monitoring agency reported that the first incident occurred at 0550GMT, approximately 17 nautical miles east of Khasab, Oman.
Describing the incident, UKMTO stated, "A Tanker transiting outbound in the Strait of Hormuz has been hit in the engine room by an unknown projectile,".
The announcement followed an earlier report issued less than an hour before, concerning another tanker targeted approximately 11 nautical miles north of Khasab at 0500GMT.
In its initial statement, the agency said, "A Tanker transiting outbound in the Strait of Hormuz has been hit on the stern by an unknown projectile,".
UKMTO confirmed that neither incident had resulted in reported casualties. However, the possible environmental consequences of the two attacks had not yet been established.
The agency called on commercial vessels operating in the strategic waterway to remain vigilant, exercise caution and notify authorities of any suspicious activity as investigations into both incidents continued.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment