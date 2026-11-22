196 Nations, One Text: COP31 Chief Says Gap Is Closing
(MENAFN) The president of the COP31 UN climate summit said Saturday that divisions among negotiating parties are narrowing, as the presidency filed its final cover decision text ahead of the plenary.
Turkish Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum, who also presides over the conference, addressed delegates at the COP31 Plenary in the southern Turkish city of Antalya.
"The distance between us is closing. I want to state this clearly, and the political will required to complete the bridge exists in this hall," Kurum said.
After intensive overnight negotiations, Kurum told reporters before the closing plenary session that the presidency had sent the final draft to the UN climate secretariat for legal review and distribution to every delegation.
"We aim to bring our cover decision to our plenary by 10 am to 10.30 am (0700-0730GMT)” on Sunday, he said. He added that Türkiye is working closely with its Australian partners to deliver concrete outcomes and secure an "Antalya consensus."
Earlier, Kurum adjourned the plenary and gave negotiators until 6 am (0300GMT) to settle outstanding disputes. Delegates were due to reconvene at 9 am (0600GMT). He stressed the need to rebuild trust and speed up implementation in the second decade of the 2015 Paris Agreement.
The presidency, Kurum said, listened to all parties in drafting a consensus text that reflects Action Agenda goals and countries' priority expectations.
"The world expects this from us. Outside this hall, people, children, mothers, and fathers who are genuinely living with the impacts of climate change expect this from us," he told delegates, urging them to finalize the decision.
Fossil fuels, adaptation finance
Bringing 196 countries, each with distinct national priorities and development plans, around a single table is a complex task, Kurum acknowledged. He said the draft reflects core expectations across the major negotiation tracks.
According to Kurum, the text includes language on fossil fuels meant to ensure the summit does not retreat from commitments made at the 2023 UN climate conference in Dubai. It also responds to demands for adaptation finance from developing and least developed nations.
The draft decision additionally covers electrification, methane and zero waste, he said.
Although gaps remain, Kurum voiced confidence that they will be bridged. He said the presidency is working to send "positive messages from Antalya to the entire world."
Turkish Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum, who also presides over the conference, addressed delegates at the COP31 Plenary in the southern Turkish city of Antalya.
"The distance between us is closing. I want to state this clearly, and the political will required to complete the bridge exists in this hall," Kurum said.
After intensive overnight negotiations, Kurum told reporters before the closing plenary session that the presidency had sent the final draft to the UN climate secretariat for legal review and distribution to every delegation.
"We aim to bring our cover decision to our plenary by 10 am to 10.30 am (0700-0730GMT)” on Sunday, he said. He added that Türkiye is working closely with its Australian partners to deliver concrete outcomes and secure an "Antalya consensus."
Earlier, Kurum adjourned the plenary and gave negotiators until 6 am (0300GMT) to settle outstanding disputes. Delegates were due to reconvene at 9 am (0600GMT). He stressed the need to rebuild trust and speed up implementation in the second decade of the 2015 Paris Agreement.
The presidency, Kurum said, listened to all parties in drafting a consensus text that reflects Action Agenda goals and countries' priority expectations.
"The world expects this from us. Outside this hall, people, children, mothers, and fathers who are genuinely living with the impacts of climate change expect this from us," he told delegates, urging them to finalize the decision.
Fossil fuels, adaptation finance
Bringing 196 countries, each with distinct national priorities and development plans, around a single table is a complex task, Kurum acknowledged. He said the draft reflects core expectations across the major negotiation tracks.
According to Kurum, the text includes language on fossil fuels meant to ensure the summit does not retreat from commitments made at the 2023 UN climate conference in Dubai. It also responds to demands for adaptation finance from developing and least developed nations.
The draft decision additionally covers electrification, methane and zero waste, he said.
Although gaps remain, Kurum voiced confidence that they will be bridged. He said the presidency is working to send "positive messages from Antalya to the entire world."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment