MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) has highlighted its various efforts, initiatives and programmes to enhance the skills of children and guarantee them a better future, spotlighting the efforts that accompany children on their journey of learning and growth.

On World Children's Day, the ministry stressed that its strategy in implementing better education practices for children is mainly based on early learning, inclusion, safety and discovery. At the start of the 2026-2027 academic year, the ministry welcomed 419,373 students across 649 public and private schools and kindergartens. Government institutions account for about 148,000 of them, in 282 schools and 69 kindergartens, supported by 17,679 teachers. Six new government schools opened this year, adding 3,600 seats.

As part of enhancing childhood education, the ministry has been preparing a curriculum for the pre-kindergarten stage and expanding the kindergarten stage, with Kindergarten 1 now admitting three-year-olds in 12 government schools. Three new nurseries opened in 2025/2026, and the private sector counts 156 active nurseries, with seven more being licensed, as early childhood education sits has become an integral part of the ministry's 2024-2030 strategy.

Further, more than 4,000 students with disabilities or in inclusion programmes are enrolled in 99 of the country's 229 government schools. The country runs seven Al Hidaya specialised schools and two kindergartens, while Al-Jiwan Kindergarten for Early Intervention opened in September 2025 in partnership with Hamad Medical Corporation.

This year, fifth and sixth graders from the Audio Education Complex began joining mainstream classrooms at Umm Al Qura and Zekreet schools, with a wider rollout planned for 2027/2028. The shift is backed by Law No. 22 of 2025 on Persons with Disabilities, which guarantees reasonable accommodation and access to education.

In addition,“My School, My Community” project, the“Rafaq” programme and the preventive project“Hisn 2” have promoted school as both a space for learning, and for safety, where children should feel safe, comfortable at ease while learning and acquiring various skill.

Meanwhile, the ministry has been keen to developing the talents and special skills of students at various levels through digital learning programmes, developmental activities and student competitions. The Overall academic achievement in 2026 ranged from 80-96% depending on the subject, while enrolment in science and technology tracks rose from 8% in 2020-2021 to 10.4% in 2025-2026. around 57.41% of Grade 11 students are now in the scientific track, and two new STEM schools opened this year, in Al Sakhama for boys and Rawdat Al Hamama for girls.