MENAFN - Gulf Times) A mesmerising interplay of colour, geometry and infinite reflections has found a permanent home on Doha's waterfront, where one of the world's most celebrated contemporary artists has transformed a lifetime of experimentation into an architectural masterpiece.

Qatar Museums yesterday unveiled Doha Pavilion: Gerhard Richter, a striking new addition to the capital's cultural landscape that blurs the boundaries between painting, sculpture and architecture, inviting visitors into a world where art appears to stretch beyond the limits of space.

Nestled in MIA Park, against the magnificent backdrop of the Museum of Islamic Art, the hexagonal pavilion is both a work of art in its own right and a sanctuary for Richter's extraordinary visual explorations.

Conceived by the renowned German artist and realised in collaboration with Selldorf Architects, the permanent installation celebrates a fascinating dialogue between contemporary abstraction and the intricate mathematical traditions of Islamic art.

For Doha, it represents another milestone in an ambitious cultural journey that has transformed public spaces into living galleries, making world-class art accessible beyond the conventional confines of museums.

HE Chairperson of Qatar Museums Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad al-Thani captured that vision, saying:“Art becomes part of a city's identity when it becomes part of people's lives.”

She said the pavilion would allow visitors to discover connections between contemporary art and the geometric traditions of Islamic visual culture, while reinforcing Qatar's commitment to making culture an integral part of everyday life.

Rooted in Qatar's heritage yet open to the world, the pavilion also forms part of a broader cultural landscape encompassing the Museum of Islamic Art, the National Museum of Qatar and the future Art Mill Museum. Rather than standing as an isolated monument, Sheikha Al Mayassa envisages it as an anchor for a vibrant neighbourhood where art encourages people to gather, interact and engage with one another.

The inspiration for the pavilion dates back to Richter's visit to Doha in 2013, when the city's architecture and history sparked an idea that would eventually take shape more than a decade later.

“Doha is the right place and the only place for my Pavilion,” Richter declared, underscoring the deeply personal connection between the work and its setting.

The building's six exterior walls are adorned with elaborate patterns derived from Richter's celebrated Strip series, a body of work that transforms abstract painting through mathematical precision and digital manipulation. The process began with his 1990 Abstract Painting (724-4), whose digital image he divided into progressively smaller vertical sections, eventually producing 8,192 strips. Through mirroring and repetition, these fragments evolved into intricate, symmetrical compositions.

The resulting visual rhythm echoes the interlacing arabesques and endlessly repeating geometric patterns characteristic of Islamic art, where mathematics and imagination have long converged to evoke a sense of infinity. Inside, three monumental Strip paintings immerse visitors in fields of horizontal colour, while a specially designed, three-part Strip Tower rises at the centre of the pavilion.

Two towering mirrors amplify the experience, reflecting the artworks, architecture and visitors themselves in an ever-changing interplay of light, colour and seemingly limitless space.

Outside stands Brunnen (Well), a stone sculpture that extends the artistic experience beyond the pavilion's walls. Architect Annabelle Selldorf described the project as the culmination of years of Richter's research into abstraction, with intensely physical patterns that invite viewers to lose themselves in their apparent endlessness.

The pavilion also carries a diplomatic and cultural significance, emerging as a lasting legacy of the Qatar-Germany 2017 Year of Culture and joining an impressive collection of public artworks in MIA Park by internationally acclaimed artists including Richard Serra, Nairy Baghramian, Peter Fischli and David Weiss.

Richter, whose influential career spans more than six decades, has consistently challenged conventional ideas of representation, exploring the relationships between images, memory, history and human perception.

His Doha creation distils those artistic inquiries into a singular architectural experience, one that invites contemplation as much as admiration.

The unveiling coincides with the launch of Rubaiya Qatar 2026, the country's inaugural international visual arts quadrennial, running from November 21 until April 30, 2027.

It also forms part of Qatar Creates Fall/Winter 2026-27, an expansive cultural season bringing together exhibitions, design, fashion, film, public art and creative dialogue across the capital.

As Doha continues to redefine its place on the global cultural map, Richter's pavilion offers something beyond another architectural landmark: a space where the precision of mathematics meets the poetry of imagination, and where art becomes an enduring part of the city's everyday life.