Severe Snowfall Disrupts Access to Village in Japan's Fukushima
(MENAFN) Severe snowfall in Japan's Fukushima Prefecture has left nearly 1,500 people unable to leave a village after fallen trees obstructed roads and disrupted access to the area, local authorities reported Saturday.
Those affected include around 900 local residents and approximately 500 visitors staying at hotels and other accommodation facilities in the Urabandai district of Kitashiobara village, according to reports citing government officials.
Urabandai is a well-known mountain destination that attracts tourists throughout the year.
The heavy snowfall also brought down trees onto electricity infrastructure, damaging power lines and complicating restoration operations. As a result, approximately 700 households were left without electricity.
Authorities confirmed that no casualties or injuries had been reported as of Saturday.
Those affected include around 900 local residents and approximately 500 visitors staying at hotels and other accommodation facilities in the Urabandai district of Kitashiobara village, according to reports citing government officials.
Urabandai is a well-known mountain destination that attracts tourists throughout the year.
The heavy snowfall also brought down trees onto electricity infrastructure, damaging power lines and complicating restoration operations. As a result, approximately 700 households were left without electricity.
Authorities confirmed that no casualties or injuries had been reported as of Saturday.
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