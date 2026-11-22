MENAFN - IANS) Sehore, Nov 22 (IANS) A young person was shot dead in Bhaukhedi village under Ichhawar police station area in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, officials said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Sachin Verma. The incident took place on Saturday at around 8.30 p.m., police said.

Angry family members and villagers blocked the Ichhawar-Nasrullaganj road near the police station on Sunday morning, demanding the arrest of those responsible for his death.

A police team had to intervene to pacify the mob, the officials said.

Speaking to IANS, Additional Police Superintendent Prashant Choubey said the primary investigation has revealed that Sachin had gone to Bhaukhedi on his bike for some work. At the spot, a dispute was going on among some people over a road accident. Sachin stopped to watch the argument. During this, someone fired a shot at him. The bullet hit his head with such force that his skull was blown apart, and he died on the spot.

“We have launched an investigation, but things will be clearer after post-mortem examination of the deceased,” the officer said, adding,“Police have registered a case and begun intense investigations to ascertain the exact reason for the dispute and to identify the person who fired the shot.

He further said the eyewitness account has different versions of the incident, but whether it is a case of deliberate murder or an accident will become clear only after the post-mortem report is received.

“The body of the deceased is being sent for post-mortem,” he said.

News of Sachin's death spread quickly in the village. Early on Sunday, his family members and a large number of villagers gathered near the Ichhawar police station. They staged a road blockade on the Ichhawar-Nasrullaganj route, raising slogans and demanding immediate arrests and strict action against the culprits.

In view of the rising tension, a large contingent of police force was deployed in the area. Personnel from Nasrullaganj, Ashta, Sehore and nearby police stations were rushed to Ichhawar. Police have appealed to the family and villagers to maintain peace and cooperate with the probe.

Authorities have assured that law and order will be maintained and the investigation will be completed at the earliest.