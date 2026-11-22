MENAFN - IANS) Ghaziabad, Nov 22 (IANS) A massive fire broke out at a plastic warehouse in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, prompting an extensive firefighting operation, officials said.

The cooling operation went on for nearly eight hours before the blaze could be brought under control. However, no casualties were reported in the incident

The warehouse is located near a hospital on Rawali Road in the Muradnagar police station area.

According to officials, the blaze quickly intensified, as the warehouse contained plastic and waste material.

According to the Fire Department, the fire was reported at 12:33 a.m.

Upon receiving the information, two fire tenders from the Modinagar Fire Station rushed to the spot and began firefighting operations.

Local police personnel, warehouse owner Sonu Malik, and several others were present at the scene.

Considering the severity of the fire, the Chief Fire Officer directed additional resources to the site.

A water bowser was sent from the Vaishali Fire Station, while another water bowser and a fire tanker were dispatched from the Ghaziabad Kotwali Fire Station. In addition, a fire engine from the Ordnance Factory in Muradnagar also joined the operation.

Firefighters worked tirelessly for several hours to bring the blaze under control. After nearly eight hours of continuous efforts, the fire was completely extinguished.

According to the Fire Department, the team successfully prevented the fire from spreading to nearby areas and managed to save the remaining goods belonging to the warehouse owner, averting a major loss.

However, a mini truck parked at the site was completely gutted in the blaze. The vehicle's registration number could not be identified.

In a similar incident, a massive fire broke out at an NCC Limited warehouse, operated under the 'Jal Nigam Gramin' (Rural Water Corporation), in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi earlier this month.

The fire broke out at around 3:30 a.m. at the warehouse located on Bilgram Road, within the Kotwali city area of ​​Hardoi, they added.

The sight of rising flames caused panic in the surrounding area.

The fire department was immediately alerted, and a fire brigade team arrived at the scene to begin firefighting operations.

There was no loss of life in the incident, officials said.