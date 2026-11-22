MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Actress Tridha Choudhury expressed her admiration for an established actor like Sharad Kapoor as he reached out for help during his difficult time.

Speaking exclusively to IANS during the TCEL 2027, Tridha shared that Sharad Kapoor will act as an inspiration for many to seek help and are also going through a similar situation.

The 'Aashram' actress said, "You know, because we are actors and people are watching on the screen, and people are very appreciative of us. So, I feel that if he wants to inspire someone, if he is going through financial trouble and he is not afraid to ask for help, others should also do the same. I think that's a pretty good role model there."

Sharad Kapoor recently made headlines after an emotional video of him went viral. The 'Josh' actor reached out to the Bollywood industry for work. In one of his recent videos, Sharad revealed he had been bedridden for the past two to three years.

He appealed to his senior colleagues in the industry to support him as he tries to rebuild his career.

Before Tridha, actress Neha Dhupia also expressed her concern over actors, who have been a part of the industry for such a long time going through difficult financial phases in their careers.

Neha told IANS,“It is a very tough business. When you see videos like these, your heart genuinely goes out to them. It is heartbreaking, and it makes you feel deeply emotional.”

Neha added that the entertainment industry ends up becoming an inseparable part of an actor's life.

“But this business is such that you don't even feel like leaving it, because once you become a part of it, it completely takes over you. I hope everybody does well at all times, although I don't know how much of that wish can actually come true,” she added.