MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) Delhi Police have rescued an eight-month-old baby boy who was allegedly kidnapped from the Pandav Nagar area of East Delhi and trafficked to Uttar Pradesh, arresting three accused within 24 hours of the incident.

The infant was safely recovered from Wajidpur village under Tappal police station limits in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district following an intensive investigation involving CCTV footage analysis, technical surveillance and local intelligence, East District Police said in a statement on Sunday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Rishipal (40), a truck driver from Sikanderpur in Mathura district; Chatru (50), a farmer and resident of Wajidpur village; and his wife Kusma (45), a homemaker. Police said none of the three had any previous criminal involvement.

According to police, the case came to light following a complaint by Laxmi, an e-rickshaw driver, who reported that her eight-month-old son had been kidnapped from the custody of his caretaker, Jyoti, in Pandav Nagar while she was away at work.

Following the complaint, an FIR (No. 437/26) under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Mandawali Police Station, and an investigation was launched.

During initial questioning, the caretaker disclosed that she had gone to purchase some items from Ganesh Nagar at around 11.30 a.m., where she met an unidentified person who subsequently took away the infant.

Considering the sensitivity of the case, a dedicated team comprising ASI Hakkam Singh, Head Constable Deepak, Constable Pardeep and Woman Head Constable Neetu Verma was formed under the supervision of the SHO, Mandawali, and guidance of the ACP, Mayur Vihar.

During the investigation, CCTV footage showed a person running away with the infant. Further examination of footage and questioning of local auto-rickshaw drivers helped police trace the suspect's movement towards Akshardham. Investigation into the movement of a vehicle subsequently led to the identification of Rishipal, its driver.

Technical surveillance and intelligence inputs revealed that the infant had allegedly been handed over to Chatru, a distant relative.

Police investigation further revealed that Chatru and his wife, Kusma, had allegedly planned the trafficking around a year ago. The couple, who already have three daughters, allegedly wanted a baby boy to carry forward their family name and inheritance and look after them in their old age.

After a sustained interrogation and a prolonged search operation, the police team traced the infant to Wajidpur village in Aligarh and safely rescued him. All three accused were arrested within 24 hours of the incident.

Further investigation into the case is underway.