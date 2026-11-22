Congress-SP Alliance Likely for 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Congress leader Abhishek Dutt on Sunday expressed confidence that the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) would forge a strong electoral alliance for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would face a decisive defeat amid growing public discontent over economic and livelihood issues.

Speaking to ANI, Dutt said discussions between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party were progressing and that a formal meeting between the alliance partners was in the works. He expressed confidence that the leadership of both parties would work towards building a formidable electoral understanding ahead of the Assembly polls.

"An alliance meeting is in the works. Our leaders are in touch with the Samajwadi Party. I am confident that, together, they will forge a strong alliance. On the ground, however, one thing is clear: the BJP will be wiped out in UP by 2027. People across Uttar Pradesh, be it sugarcane farmers, the weaving community, or the youth, are deeply troubled," he said.

Furthermore, speaking on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contesting elections, Dutt advised the AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and his leadership team to be transparent about their electoral goal before contesting in the State. "We must approach politics with maturity. The Aam Aadmi Party is a political entity, and they have every right to contest elections anywhere in the country. They are free to run wherever they choose. However, I have a small, sincere piece of advice for Arvind Kejriwal and his team: your objective must be clear. What is your goal? If you believe that contesting in UP will help defeat the BJP, then by all means, go ahead. But if your participation ends up benefiting the BJP, then you should reconsider," he said.

The Congress leader further emphasised that political parties should assess the possible impact of their electoral participation and ensure that their political objectives and ideological positions remain clear. "Any political party, be it led by Arvind Kejriwal, Owaisi, or anyone else, is free to contest elections; there are no restrictions. But the purpose behind contesting, and the underlying ideology, must be clear," he added.

Uttar Pradesh, which has 403 Assembly seats, is expected to witness a keen electoral contest in 2027, with the BJP and the SP emerging as the principal political contenders. The Congress is also looking to strengthen its organisational presence and expand its political footprint in the politically significant state. (ANI)