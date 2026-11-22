Prayagraj Prepares for Magh Mela as Construction Begins for 2027 Fair

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 22 (ANI): Preparations are underway in Prayagraj for the upcoming Magh Mela, with construction of temporary pontoon bridges and sand roads progressing along the banks of the Sangam ahead of the January 14 bathing festival. Workers have begun preparations for the construction of pontoon bridges, including the VIP area bridge, as arrangements are being made for the 2027 fair. A worker involved in the preparations told ANI that work on the first road bridge in the VIP area had started and workers were engaged in completing the arrangements. "The work for Pipa pul's Road 1 Number bridge VIP area has started; now everyone is involved in supporting it, and the full preparation for the 2027 fair is going on," the worker said.

Another worker said the construction work was being carried out in phases, with the joining of pipes for the bridge expected to begin shortly. "The work for the fair is starting. This fair's work is starting for 2027. Now this road work is going on, and the plan is that from tomorrow the pipes for the bridge will start joining. The bridge work will begin from tomorrow. There is a lot of work after that, and it will continue gradually," the worker told ANI.

Meanwhile, preparations are also underway in Ayodhya for Kartik Purnima, with authorities making arrangements for the expected influx of devotees. Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi said millions of devotees visit the city to take a holy dip in the Saryu River on the occasion, and a similar turnout is expected this year. "Millions of devotees arrive to bathe in the sacred Saryu River, and we expect a similar turnout this time as well. We have made comprehensive efforts--covering aspects such as cleanliness, lighting, and the provision of drinking water--to ensure that the visiting devotees face no inconvenience whatsoever. We are committed to ensuring that every devotee who arrives here can bathe in the Saryu River and visit the various temples," he told ANI.

Meanwhile, preparations for the 2027 Kumbh Mela in Uttarakhand are also progressing, with the state government focusing on infrastructure development, sanitation, security and crowd management. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said preparations for the 2027 Kumbh Mela were underway, including infrastructure development, construction of ghats and extensive cleaning efforts along the Ganga. "Preparations for the 2027 Kumbh are currently in full swing--this includes the development of infrastructure, the construction of ghats, and extensive cleaning and sanitation efforts. Special attention is being given to all these aspects," Dhami said. He added that efforts were being made to ensure devotees and pilgrims have a positive and memorable experience during the upcoming event.

Separately, a high-level review meeting was held in Haridwar on November 17 to assess security and administrative preparations for Kumbh Mela 2027, with a focus on devotee safety, crowd management, traffic regulation and intelligence arrangements. (ANI)