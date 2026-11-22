India Eyeing Victory in Wellington Test After Dominant Day Four Show

Wellington [New Zealand], November 22 (ANI): India will look to turn their commanding position into a series-opening victory when play resumes on the final day of the first Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. After producing a historic batting performance to take a massive first-innings lead, the visitors finished Day 4 firmly in control, with New Zealand reaching 119/2 at stumps, still trailing by 233 runs.

With crucial World Test Championship (WTC) points at stake, Shubman Gill's side will be eager to secure a win and strengthen their campaign for a place in the WTC final. India's dominant performance with the bat has put them in a favourable position, but the visitors will need to maintain their discipline with the ball to complete the job.

The Indian team began Day 4 at 486/4 and continued its remarkable batting display before declaring at 720/9 in 166 overs. The total gave India a substantial 352-run first-innings lead after New Zealand had been bowled out for 368. The mammoth score also marked India's highest-ever Test innings total away from home, surpassing their previous best of 707 against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2010. India also registered the highest team total in a Test played in New Zealand, going past the hosts' 715/6 declared against Bangladesh in Hamilton in 2019.

India's innings was built on contributions from across the batting order, with KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant registering centuries, while several other batters made substantial contributions. Rahul top-scored with 136 off 290 deliveries, striking nine fours and two sixes. His innings provided stability at the top and helped India build a formidable platform. Pant, meanwhile, brought his trademark attacking approach to the middle, smashing 128 off 153 balls, including 10 fours and six sixes. His counter-attacking knock put the New Zealand bowlers under sustained pressure and accelerated India's scoring during the latter stages of the innings.

India skipper Shubman Gill narrowly missed out on a century, departing for 98 off 146 deliveries. Gill struck nine fours and two sixes during his composed innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal also made a significant contribution with 85 off 89 balls, including 16 boundaries, while Devdutt Padikkal scored 80 off 175 deliveries. Their contributions ensured India maintained control throughout the innings and kept the scoreboard moving.

The lower middle order further extended India's advantage on Day 4. Dhruv Jurel played an attacking knock of 78 off 79 deliveries, striking seven fours and a six. Anshul Kamboj chipped in with 38 off 42 balls, while Washington Sundar added 24 off 26 deliveries. Akash Deep provided a late flourish with a quickfire 13 off just five balls, including two sixes, as India went past the 700-run mark. Jasprit Bumrah remained unbeaten on seven when Gill declared the innings at 720/9. India also became the first team in Test cricket history to register partnerships of 50 or more runs for each of the first seven wickets in an innings. Rahul's achievement of scoring Test centuries in all four SENA countries and Pant's landmark as a visiting wicketkeeper with centuries across those conditions further added to India's historic outing.

New Zealand, who had been bowled out for 368 in their first innings, began their second innings with a massive target of overcoming India's 352-run advantage. New Zealand's second innings began on a difficult note as Jasprit Bumrah dismissed skipper Tom Latham for a duck. However, Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls attempted to steady the innings, with the pair putting together a 60-run partnership for the second wicket. Nicholls, who had scored an unbeaten 175 in the first innings, departed for 31 off 59 deliveries after Prasidh Krishna produced a crucial breakthrough. Dhruv Jurel pulled off a stunning catch at short leg, diving forward to grab the ball with his right hand after it lobbed off Nicholls' thigh pad. Conway continued to hold one end together, displaying patience and composure against the Indian bowling attack. The left-handed batter remained unbeaten on 59 off 137 deliveries, striking six boundaries. Rachin Ravindra provided valuable support, finishing the day unbeaten on 27 off 72 balls. At stumps on Day 4, New Zealand reached 119/2 in 45 overs, with Conway unbeaten on 59 and Ravindra on 27. The pair shared an unbeaten 59-run partnership for the third wicket, offering the hosts some much-needed stability after the early setbacks. For India, Bumrah and Krishna picked up a wicket each, while Kamboj accounted for Conway's dismissal earlier in the innings.