Diljit Dosanjh Challenges Lyric Scrutiny at Ahmedabad Music Concert

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 22 (ANI): Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh questioned the scrutiny surrounding his songs during his November 21 concert at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, drawing a comparison with British band Coldplay and raising questions over what he described as "double standards" in the treatment of lyrics by Indian and international performers. Performing as part of his AURA India Tour, Dosanjh recalled Coldplay's January 2025 performance at the same venue and pointed out that the British band faced no similar objections for performing its popular track 'Hymn for the Weekend', which features the line "I'm feeling drunk and high".

Questioning why his own songs attract restrictions and criticism, the singer highlighted the difference in the way lyrics by Indian and international artists are scrutinised. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Dosanjh also responded to criticism questioning his Indian identity, asserting that he and his entire crew were born and brought up in India. He made it clear that he would not remain silent when unfairly targeted and took a sarcastic dig at those filing complaints against his performances.

Addressing the audience at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the singer expressed pride at performing at the world's largest cricket stadium and recalled that it had been a long-standing dream.“Today we are performing at Narendra Modi Stadium. We should be proud that we are at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the world's largest stadium. We have performed at Wembley as well, but performing here was a dream and you people have made it possible,” he said.

Recalling Coldplay's performance at the venue last year, Dosanjh questioned why the British band's lyrics did not attract similar objections. He added,“Last year, when the band Coldplay sir performed here, I decided that one day I will also perform here. But I will tell you something when Coldplay sings,“I'm feeling drunk and high”, nobody has a problem. I like that song. But why, when Coldplay comes here and sings it, nobody has an issue? But when Diljit sings the same, there is a problem. Why these double standards?”

He further questioned the criticism directed at him over his Indian identity and said that his international performances had helped promote Indian and Punjabi music across the world. He continued,“If an artist from abroad comes here and sings (such songs), nobody has a problem. But people have a problem with Diljit. They tell me that I have come from abroad...But I am born and brought up here... I wasn't born in Holululu. I travel across the world, and all the musicians behind me are Indians. They are born here. These are the same people who travel with me across the world. So don't understand this double standard. You have put all the restrictions on me only... I don't have any issues with those restrictions, I am having full fun... From my side, I love you to them as well.”

Dosanjh also recited a Punjabi couplet attributed to Urdu poet Munir Niazi, conveying that events destined to happen cannot be stopped and that once something begins, it does not easily come to an end. He ended with a Punjabi couplet by Urdu poet Munir Niazi,“Jo hoye ae hona hi ci... te houni houndeya rukni nai... ek bari jado shuru ho jave, gal fer aenvei mukdi nai” which translates to,“Whatever happened was meant to happen... and what is destined to occur will not stop... once it begins, the matter doesn't just end easily.”

Taking a dig at those targeting him, the singer further said that he would respond if provoked, while continuing to perform and promote Indian music internationally. "Dekho ap merko chedoge to mai jwab dunga, merko chedo mat mai programme krunga, tax dunga, chla jaunga... or puri duniya me Punjabi sangeet, Indian sangeet, yahi failaunga...,” he further stated Diljit Dosanjh also shared the video on his official Instagram Story.

The singer's remarks came amid demands for restrictions on some of his songs ahead of his Ahmedabad concert, with concerns raised over lyrics allegedly promoting alcohol consumption, drugs and gun culture. The District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) had urged the city police to prevent Dosanjh from performing four tracks, including 'Patiala Peg' and '5 Taara Theke', alleging that their lyrics promote alcohol, drugs and gun culture. Separately, Dr Pandit Rao Dharennavar, Associate Professor of Sociology at PGGC-46, Chandigarh, had demanded that the singer refrain from performing four specific songs: 'Patiala Peg', 'Panj Tara', 'Je Bichcho Feem Labbiya' and 'Jatt Utthe Fire Karda'. Dharennavar also warned that he would approach the Gujarat High Court with a contempt petition if the singer performed the tracks.

Explaining his objection, he said, "These songs contain lyrics promoting alcohol, drugs and gun culture, which can have a negative impact on children. The Punjab and Haryana High Court had clearly directed in an order in my 2019 case that songs promoting alcohol, drugs and substance abuse should not be performed on stage. Despite this, Diljit Dosanjh performed these songs at concerts in Indore and Delhi." Referring to the government's Nasha Mukt Bharat campaign, Dharennavar added, "The country is running the Nasha Mukt Bharat campaign, with the government, public representatives, academics and others working to create awareness against drugs. It is wrong and illegal to promote such songs among children." He further stated, "If he performs these songs, I will approach the Gujarat High Court and file a contempt of court case."

Apart from the requested restrictions on songs, officials also sought certain precautionary measures concerning the concert, including restrictions on bullet-belt accessories, inviting children onto the stage, excessive sound levels and flashing lights. Similar restrictions had been sought ahead of Dosanjh's November 15 concert in Indore, where concerns were also raised over the alleged impact of certain song lyrics on children. Meanwhile, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot said extensive security arrangements had been made for the concert, with around 2,000 police personnel deployed to manage the expected crowd and ensure law and order. Providing details of the arrangements, Gehlot said around 85,000 spectators were expected at the venue, while the total number of people, including support staff and security personnel, was likely to exceed 90,000. The security deployment included three companies of the State Reserve Police, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) teams, Quick Response Teams (QRTs), and personnel from the Crime Branch and Special Operations Group (SOG). Door-frame metal detectors and DFMDs had been installed at the venue, while around 600 CCTV cameras were being used to monitor activities across the stadium. Approximately 1,500 private security guards were also deployed to assist with entry, exit and internal crowd-management arrangements. Dosanjh's remarks have brought renewed attention to the debate surrounding restrictions on songs and artistic expression, particularly the scrutiny of lyrics in live performances and the concerns raised over their influence on children.