Sachin Tendulkar Receives Global Peace Honours 2026 in Mumbai Event

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis felicitated cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar with the 'Global Peace Honours 2026' at the Gateway of India in Mumbai on Saturday night. Tendulkar was recognised for his philanthropic efforts through the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, which promotes sports among children from tribal and underprivileged communities, with a special focus on encouraging girls' participation.

Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Ajit Pawar, Anant Ambani and actor Ranveer Singh were among the prominent personalities present at the event. Organised by the Divyaj Foundation, an NGO founded by Amruta Fadnavis, the Global Peace Honours 2026 brought together several well-known personalities from different fields. The annual event pays tribute to the victims of terrorism and celebrates those who have stood up for peace, courage and humanity.