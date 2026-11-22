Tragic Road Accident on Kota Udaipur Highway Leaves Nine People Dead

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Sunday expressed grief over the road accident on the Kota-Udaipur highway and extended condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. The Governor prayed for peace for the departed souls and strength for the bereaved families to bear the loss. He also wished for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident.

At least nine people were killed and several others injured after a vehicle carrying pilgrims rammed into a parked truck near Shambhupura on the Kota-Udaipur highway in Rajasthan's Kota district, police said. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also expressed grief over the deaths in the incident. "The news of the loss of lives in a road accident near Shambhupura on the Kota-Udaipur highway is deeply distressing. My heartfelt condolences are with the bereaved families. I have instructed the concerned officials to ensure that the injured receive the best possible medical care and that the affected families are provided with all possible assistance. May God grant the departed souls a place at His divine feet and give the grieving families the strength to bear this immense sorrow. I pray for the injured to recover soon," he wrote on X.

Meanwhile, a victim of the road accident in Rajasthan's Kota recounted how the family rushed to the accident site after receiving a phone call informing them about the incident. The victim said that the group was travelling in three vehicles from Khatu Shyam towards Dhar when two vehicles fell behind while the third, carrying the victims, moved ahead. They received a call from a family member informing them about the accident, following which they rushed to the spot. "We were going from Khatu Shyam towards Dhar. Our two vehicles fell behind, while theirs went three ahead. Then we got a call from the sister that an accident had occurred, so we rushed to the scene," the victim told ANI. Recounting what they saw after reaching the spot, the victim said that the vehicle had crashed and the injured person had already been taken to the hospital. "The car had crashed, and they had brought him to the hospital," the victim said. The victim further said that the group had left on Tuesday night and was returning on the day of the accident. The family had also stopped at a hotel during their journey. Providing details about the group, the victim said that they were travelling in three vehicles with a total of 36 people, all of whom were relatives.