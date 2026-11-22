Delhi Court Grants Bail in Drone Smuggling Case Over Rights Violation

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): A Delhi Court has granted regular bail to Shoaib Nawab Khan, accused in an alleged ₹1.03-crore drone smuggling case, holding that the Customs Department violated his fundamental rights by keeping him under restraint for more than 24 hours before formally arresting him and producing him before a magistrate. The court observed that constitutional safeguards against prolonged detention and delayed production before a magistrate become applicable from the moment a person's liberty is curtailed and not merely from the time the investigating agency formally records the arrest.

Court's Observations on Detention

Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Partap Singh Laler, while allowing Khan's successive bail application, held that keeping a person under restraint for an extended period in the name of investigation and subsequently recording a formal arrest at the convenience of the authorities is not permissible in law.“The constitutional protection attaches from the moment liberty is curtailed by restraint, and not merely from the artificial recording of formal arrest,” the court observed. The court further said that detaining a person for prolonged periods at the premises of an investigating agency and subsequently recording a formal arrest circumvents the constitutional mandate of producing an arrested person before a magistrate within 24 hours.

Arguments from Defence and Prosecution

Advocates Tarun Rana, Abhishek Singh and Anish Kumar Singh, appearing for Khan, argued that their client was kept at the Customs premises from the night of September 25 until the morning of September 27, although his formal arrest was recorded only at 8.55 am on September 27. The defence submitted that the prolonged detention without formal arrest violated Articles 21 and 22 of the Constitution, which guarantee personal liberty and protection against arbitrary detention. The Customs Department opposed the bail application, claiming that the three passengers were travelling together as part of a coordinated transaction and that the drone components recovered from Khan's baggage were complementary to the drone bodies recovered from a co-passenger.

Details of the Case

According to the prosecution, Khan, along with two other passengers, travelled from Hong Kong to Vietnam and subsequently to Delhi on September 25. They were intercepted at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport after crossing the Green Channel. During the search, Customs officials allegedly recovered 10 Autel Robotics drones, remote controllers, adaptors, cables, an electronic speed controller printed circuit board assembly, plastic arms and an iPhone collectively from the three passengers. The department valued the seized goods at approximately ₹1.03 crore and alleged that the drones were military/defence-grade unmanned aerial vehicles whose import was restricted under a notification issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade.

Bail Conditions

The court clarified that it was not expressing any opinion on the merits of the allegations concerning the nature of the seized goods, coordinated travel or the applicable monetary threshold. Khan has been directed to furnish a personal bond of ₹1 lakh with one surety of the like amount. He has also been directed not to leave the country without prior permission of the trial court, to cooperate with the investigation and to appear before the court on every date of hearing. The court passed the order on November 18. Khan had been in judicial custody since September 27.