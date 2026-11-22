You don't need a lot of space to grow strawberries. Here are tips on how to grow strawberries in your terrace garden and get bright red strawberries in just 60 days.

The days of buying expensive strawberries from the market are over. Now, bright red strawberries will grow in your terrace garden. You don't need much space for strawberry farming. With just a small pot and a little care, you can get a yield in 60 days. How to do it? The tips are here.

1. Right time and seedling selection: The best time to grow strawberries is from October to December. Buy good quality seedlings from the nursery. Varieties like Winter Dawn, Camarosa, and Sweet Sensation are very good for pots. If you want to grow from seeds, it will take more time, so it's better to buy seedlings.

2. Preparing the pot and soil - The real trick: An 8 to 10-inch pot is enough. The pot must have a hole at the bottom so water doesn't stagnate. The trick to preparing the soil is the main thing. Mix 50% loamy soil + 30% cow dung manure or vermicompost + 20% sand. Adding a handful of bone meal and neem cake will keep the plant healthy. The soil should be crumbly.

3. Planting and sunlight: Plant the seedling in the middle of the pot. Make sure the base of the plant doesn't go too deep. Water lightly after planting. Strawberry plants need 6-7 hours of sunlight a day. So keep the pot in a sunny place on the terrace.

4. Take this care to get fruit in 60 days: - Water: Water only when the soil is dry. Too much water will rot the plant. - Mulching: Spread straw or dry leaves at the base of the plant. This will prevent the fruit from touching the soil and rotting, and will retain moisture. - Fertilizer: Give mustard cake soaked water or banana peel soaked water every 15 days. Giving a little potash fertilizer when flowering will make the fruit sweet. - Pollination: Bees rarely come to the terrace. So you can lightly pollinate the flowers with a brush.

5. Harvesting: Flowers start coming within 30-35 days of planting the seedling. It takes another 25-30 days for the flower to become fruit. That is, you will get red strawberries in a total of 60 days. Pluck the fruit only when it is completely red.

You can get up to 200-300 grams of strawberries from a single plant. So start strawberry farming on the terrace this winter.