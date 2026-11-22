Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has said the death of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Latif Butt in Jammu and Kashmir means there are no 'homegrown' terrorists in the Valley. She has lauded the Centre's strategy on national security.

Gupta took to social media to praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying that India's counter-terror operations have become "more effective", focussed on destroying terrorist networks and their strongholds. She commended security forces for their bravery.

What Did CM Rekha Gupta Say?

Gupta said the killing of Latif Butt is a major development in counter-terrorism operations. Under PM Modi's leadership, she said India has changed its approach towards terrorism. At the same time, she said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah's policy of zero tolerance has enabled the security forces to take“decisive action” against the terrorist networks.

She said that“those terrorists who have been creating disturbances in peace in the State of Kashmir for years are now being dealt with in a serious manner. The operation by the security forces is focussed on destroying terrorist infrastructure.

Latif Butt Killed In Encounter In Kulgam On November 18

Latif Butt, a commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba, was killed in a gunfight with security forces in the Jangalpora area of Kulgam district in South Kashmir on November 18. He was reportedly carrying a reward of Rs 15 lakh.

Officials have said that Latif Butt was involved in an attack on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on November 11 in Kulgam, injuring three security personnel. During the operation, security forces surrounded the area where the terrorist was hiding in a mosque. As he refused to surrender, he was killed in the ensuing operation.

Homegrown Terrorism Almost Eliminated

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on November 19 at an anti-terrorism conference in New Delhi that the death of Latif Butt marked a major achievement. He said that there are no longer any 'homegrown' terrorists in Operation in Kashmir. He said this was a major achievement, considering nearly 35 years of militancy in the region.

It is reported that Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat said that only two local youths had joined Lashkar-e-Taiba in the last two years. However, both were killed in separate encounters. Local recruitment to the group has therefore decreased significantly, and is almost non-existent.

However, terrorism has not completely disappeared in the region. Security agencies are still on high alert for foreign militants, infiltration and support networks.

Terrorism Will Be Targeted At Root, Says Rekha Gupta

Gupta said that unlike in previous years, the government is taking direct action to target terrorism at Its Roots. She said that Modi's leadership and Shah's zero tolerance policy has led to effective operations against terror networks.

The Delhi CM said that effective action will be taken against terrorists and terrorist support networks. However, peace and security in Kashmir remains a priority for the state. Her comments come at a time when there is renewed debate across the nation regarding homegrown militant recruits in Kashmir, following the death of Latif Butt.