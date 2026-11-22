On November 21, Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner and CEO Kavya Maran and music composer-singer Anirudh Ravichander held a wedding celebration in Chennai. Actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and his estranged wife Sangeetha Sornalingam were among the notable guests at the event; they arrived separately for the evening.

At the event, Sangeetha made a rare public appearance that attracted the attention of photographers and spectators. Months have passed since she was last spotted in public encouraging their son, Jason Sanjay, on his filmmaking debut. Meanwhile, Vijay showed up at the reception by himself wearing traditional clothing. On stage, the actor-turned-politician welcomed the newlyweds and posed for pictures with Anirudh and Kavya.

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Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha are the couple's two children. Vijay and Sangeetha were married in August 1999. Due to personal disagreements, the couple has lived apart for the past few years, with Sangeetha mainly avoiding political campaigns and movie-related events.

Sangeetha claimed in her divorce suit earlier this year that Vijay was having an extramarital affair with an actor. She further claimed that Vijay persisted in the connection in spite of her objections, which caused her severe distress.

Sangeetha dropped the divorce case following many court sessions. After being spotted with her kids for the release of Jason Sanjay's film Sigma, this is her second public appearance.

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On November 11, Anirudh and Kavya's wedding ceremony in Greece was followed by a banquet in Chennai for close family members and a few chosen guests. Leading personalities from Indian politics, sports, and film, including Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kane Williamson, Dale Steyn, and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, attended the festivities at ITC Grand Chola.

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Before getting married, Anirudh and Kavya had kept their relationship mostly under wraps, but over the last year, rumors had been raised by their sporadic appearances together at Sunrisers Hyderabad games and music events. Anirudh posted a collection of pre-wedding photos from their festivities online a few days ago.