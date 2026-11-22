MENAFN - IANS) Las Vegas, Nov 22 (IANS) Max Verstappen produced a brilliant drive to win a wild Las Vegas Grand Prix as McLaren took a double podium in a race where the Ferraris collided again and Mercedes had a horror last few laps.

Verstappen produced a top race to fend off spirited attacks from several racers, who threatened to defeat him, but the Dutch kept making his moves at the right time to win with little over half a second from Lando Norris as Oscar Piastri took third in a double podium finish for the Papayas.

"Crazy. Really, really surreal and something I have never seen before in Formula 1 myself," Verstappen summed up his flowing emotions after a thrilling race. "I think in the beginning we had the deployment correct, and people were learning and watching what you were doing. We had it set up well, but crazy amount of fighting... It was impossible to drive off. Very happy with such a crazy race to come out on top."

Verstappen started on Pole and retained the lead, but he was regularly challenged by Mercedes' George Russell, who pulled off overtakes several times only for Verstappen to regain the lead in a matter of a few corners. He was also challenged by his teammate Isack Hadjar, but the four-time champion managed to keep the lead on a track where the slipstream helped the chasing drivers significantly.

Newly crowned champion Kimi Antonelli also challenged for the lead as he kept Verstappen on his toes in the closing stages of the race. However, a deployment issue caused the Italian to drop from P2 to P4 on the final lap behind the McLaren duo. Antonelli's teammate George Russell touched the barriers while trying to get past the world champion and slipped down to P8 and was later passed by Williams' Carlos Sainz on the final run.

Meanwhile, there were more intra-team battles for Ferrari as Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton banged wheels in a fight for sixth place with 12 laps remaining in the 50-lap race. Leclerc hit Hamilton's rear left tyre as the seven-time champion spun, and the Monegasque was also hit with a 10-second time penalty for his contact with the teammate.

Hamilton also served a 10-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage in an earlier battle with Norris.

Behind Antonelli's fourth-place finish, Pierre Gasly took an impressive fifth, with teammate Franco Colapinto backing it up well with sixth place for crucial team points as Hamilton finished seventh, followed by Sainz, Russell and Leclerc.

The other Red Bull, Isack Hadjar, also had his attempts at the lead at Verstappen but suffered a front wing issue and dropped back to finish P14.