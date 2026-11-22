Shaheen Rips Trump Over Putin "Friend" Remark Ahead of China Talks
(MENAFN) US Sen. Jeanne Shaheen on Saturday delivered a sharp rebuke to President Donald Trump for calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a "friend" ahead of their meeting in China last week.
"Vladimir Putin is anything but a friend to the United States. It is shocking and downright un-American for the President to suggest otherwise," Shaheen, the ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, wrote on the US social media platform X.
Her criticism came after Trump warmly welcomed Putin on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in China. The two leaders met there to discuss bilateral ties and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.
As he walked toward Putin before the talks began, Trump said: "Who is he? He is my friend."
The US president also emphasized the long history between the two men and expressed hope about what the engagement could produce.
"We've had a great relationship for many years. We've known each other for a long time, and I think a lot of wonderful things can come out of this (meeting), or at least start," said Trump.
"Vladimir Putin is anything but a friend to the United States. It is shocking and downright un-American for the President to suggest otherwise," Shaheen, the ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, wrote on the US social media platform X.
Her criticism came after Trump warmly welcomed Putin on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in China. The two leaders met there to discuss bilateral ties and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.
As he walked toward Putin before the talks began, Trump said: "Who is he? He is my friend."
The US president also emphasized the long history between the two men and expressed hope about what the engagement could produce.
"We've had a great relationship for many years. We've known each other for a long time, and I think a lot of wonderful things can come out of this (meeting), or at least start," said Trump.
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