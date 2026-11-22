US Jury Finds Man Guilty of Sparking Deadly Los Angeles Wildfire
(MENAFN) A federal jury in California has found a 30-year-old man guilty of igniting a blaze that later developed into the devastating Palisades Fire in Los Angeles in 2025, which claimed 12 lives, according to media reports on Friday.
Jonathan Rinderknecht was convicted on charges of destroying property through fire and committing arson involving property used in interstate commerce, according to reports.
Prosecutors said Rinderknecht is due to receive his sentence on March 17 and could face between five and 40 years behind bars.
The Palisades Fire began on Jan. 7, 2025, spreading across large areas of Los Angeles and destroying thousands of buildings and other structures while leaving 12 people dead.
The disaster consumed approximately 36.6 square miles, damaging or destroying 6,837 homes, businesses and other properties. The resulting financial losses were estimated at around $25 billion.
According to prosecutors, Rinderknecht was responsible for starting a smaller vegetation fire known as the Lachman Fire on New Year's Day in 2025. Although emergency crews initially managed to extinguish the flames, the fire reportedly continued burning beneath the ground before powerful Santa Ana winds caused it to flare up again approximately a week later.
To support their case, prosecutors introduced several pieces of evidence during the trial, including surveillance recordings, GPS tracking information and DNA recovered from a lighter associated with Rinderknecht.
His defense team challenged the prosecution's allegations, arguing that no eyewitness had seen him ignite the fire and that the original location had been disturbed before investigators were able to properly secure it.
Jonathan Rinderknecht was convicted on charges of destroying property through fire and committing arson involving property used in interstate commerce, according to reports.
Prosecutors said Rinderknecht is due to receive his sentence on March 17 and could face between five and 40 years behind bars.
The Palisades Fire began on Jan. 7, 2025, spreading across large areas of Los Angeles and destroying thousands of buildings and other structures while leaving 12 people dead.
The disaster consumed approximately 36.6 square miles, damaging or destroying 6,837 homes, businesses and other properties. The resulting financial losses were estimated at around $25 billion.
According to prosecutors, Rinderknecht was responsible for starting a smaller vegetation fire known as the Lachman Fire on New Year's Day in 2025. Although emergency crews initially managed to extinguish the flames, the fire reportedly continued burning beneath the ground before powerful Santa Ana winds caused it to flare up again approximately a week later.
To support their case, prosecutors introduced several pieces of evidence during the trial, including surveillance recordings, GPS tracking information and DNA recovered from a lighter associated with Rinderknecht.
His defense team challenged the prosecution's allegations, arguing that no eyewitness had seen him ignite the fire and that the original location had been disturbed before investigators were able to properly secure it.
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