Trump Approves New US Rules for Rounding Cash Payments
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has signed the Common Cents Act into law, introducing nationwide rules that allow businesses to adjust cash payment totals to the nearest five cents following the end of penny production, according to media reports on Friday.
The legislation provides federal guidance for retailers processing cash purchases when exact change is unavailable, allowing final amounts to be rounded either upward or downward to the nearest nickel, according to reports.
Under the new rules, a purchase costing $10.02 after taxes would be reduced to $10, while a total of $10.04 would increase to $10.05.
Previously, retailers risked facing legal action when they could not provide customers with exact change, even in cases where the rounding adjustment benefited the buyer.
The measure has received support from industry representatives, who say establishing consistent federal requirements will help businesses manage cash transactions and avoid uncertainty over rounding practices.
Brennan Duckett, regulatory and policy director at the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS), highlighted the need for clearer regulations, saying, "Retailers have been looking for federal guidance on processing cash transactions since penny production ended,".
Scott Zietlow, president and CEO of convenience store operator Kwik Trip, also expressed support for the legislation, welcoming the introduction of standardized rules for cash payments.
"We've now got that clarity," he said, referring to the federal guidelines on rounding cash transactions.
The legislation provides federal guidance for retailers processing cash purchases when exact change is unavailable, allowing final amounts to be rounded either upward or downward to the nearest nickel, according to reports.
Under the new rules, a purchase costing $10.02 after taxes would be reduced to $10, while a total of $10.04 would increase to $10.05.
Previously, retailers risked facing legal action when they could not provide customers with exact change, even in cases where the rounding adjustment benefited the buyer.
The measure has received support from industry representatives, who say establishing consistent federal requirements will help businesses manage cash transactions and avoid uncertainty over rounding practices.
Brennan Duckett, regulatory and policy director at the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS), highlighted the need for clearer regulations, saying, "Retailers have been looking for federal guidance on processing cash transactions since penny production ended,".
Scott Zietlow, president and CEO of convenience store operator Kwik Trip, also expressed support for the legislation, welcoming the introduction of standardized rules for cash payments.
"We've now got that clarity," he said, referring to the federal guidelines on rounding cash transactions.
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