MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar is laying the foundations to become a regional player in the rapidly emerging field of quantum technologies, leveraging its research infrastructure, strategic investments and ambitious digital transformation agenda to turn advanced scientific innovation into commercial opportunities.

The country's growing competitive advantages in quantum technologies, identifying opportunities across industrial optimisation, precision medicine, financial services, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and research and development was highlighted in a report by the Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (Invest Qatar).

It stated that Qatar is moving beyond the experimental stage by developing an investment environment designed to support the adoption and commercialisation of next-generation technologies.

Among the key opportunities is industrial optimisation and advanced materials, supported by Qatar's $1bn Quantinuum partnership, which provides 10-year access to quantum technologies, with a focus on energy and advanced materials. The country's 142 million tonnes per annum liquefied natural gas capacity also offers a significant industrial environment for large-scale optimisation and testing.

Healthcare represents another promising area, with the Qatar Precision Health Institute and Qatar Biobank supporting advances in genomics and precision medicine. Qatar's existing resources include more than 40,000 sequenced genomes and 12 years of biobank data, providing a foundation for research and potential applications in personalised healthcare.

In financial services, the Qatar Investment Authority's $3bn Fund-of-Funds programme is helping strengthen the country's technology and innovation ecosystem by attracting leading global venture capital firms. Regulatory sandboxes and innovation frameworks under the Qatar Central Bank and Qatar Financial Centre are also creating controlled environments for testing and scaling emerging technologies.

The report further identifies opportunities at the intersection of quantum computing and artificial intelligence. Qatar's national AI strategy and investment in high-performance computing infrastructure are expected to support the development of advanced computing capabilities and future quantum-AI applications.

Underpinning these ambitions is an expanding research and development ecosystem. Qatar has approximately 20 research centres, 35 approved research offices supported by the Qatar National Research Fund and more than 40 academia-industry research collaboration initiatives.

The government support is also expected to play a central role. Qatar aims to increase gross expenditure on research and development to 1.5 percent of GDP by 2030, with businesses expected to contribute 60 percent of total expenditure.

These initiatives are aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030, which prioritise economic diversification, sustainable growth, a future-ready workforce and technological innovation.

The Digital Agenda 2030 further reinforces this direction, including plans for a National High-Performance Computing Programme.

With investment incentives, research capabilities, advanced infrastructure and growing demand for digital solutions, Qatar is seeking to establish itself as an attractive destination for quantum technology companies, investors and innovators.