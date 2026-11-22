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Doha, Qatar: For much of the period after the Second World War, Europe steadily caught up with the United States on productivity, meaning how much an economy produces for a given amount of work. The catch-up was remarkable: European labour productivity converged from 22% of the US level in 1945 to 95% in 1995. Since peaking in the mid-1990s, however, the trend has reversed, QNB said in its economic commentary.

According to the OECD, productivity in the 27 member countries of the European Union (EU) moved from roughly 90% of the US level in 2000 to 75% in 2024, and the gap widened further in 2024 as US productivity rose 2.2%, its second consecutive year of growth. These comparisons use output per hour worked, the preferred measure among economists, which captures how much value an hour of work produces. This measure is not distorted by the fact that employees in Europe tend to work fewer hours than in the US, partly because there are more paid holidays, the typical working week of a full-time employee is shorter and there is a larger share of part-time workers.

The divergence has become more visible in recent years. In 2023, productivity fell by 0.9% in the Euro area – the largest drop since 2009, while it increased by 1.6% in the US. The latest official data show EU productivity per hour increased by 0.8% in the second quarter of 2026 from a year earlier, compared with 2.2% annual growth in the US over the same period. It is tempting to see the root cause in temporary factors, such as the energy crisis that weighed on European industry, but the gap has widened across economic cycles for more than two decades. This reflects deeper structural differences between the two economies.

In this article, we discuss three key factors behind the transatlantic productivity gap: the concentration of US gains in the technology sector, differences in the type of investment, and the slower spread of new technologies across European firms.

First, a large share of the gap comes from the technology sector, where the US has a clear lead. Industries such as software, telecommunications and digital services are the most productive parts of a modern economy, and they have been driving US productivity growth.

Between the end of 2019 and mid-2024, productivity in the information and communications sector grew by 27.2% in the US, compared with only 6.5% in the Euro area.

As a result, the information and communications sector contributed about 20% of total hourly labour productivity growth in the United States, whereas in the Euro area its contribution was only about 12%.

Second, the US and Europe invest broadly similar amounts, but in different things.

A 2026 European Central Bank study found that while overall investment levels in the EU and the US are broadly similar, the EU invests less in intangible and tangible ICT capital, such as software, data, computers and networks, and this difference explains part of the productivity gap.

This type of investment matters because it equips each worker with better tools, raising the value of each hour worked. The current artificial intelligence (AI) boom could further widen this difference.

In the third quarter of 2026, US business investment rose at a 12.7% annualised rate, led by equipment.

Third, new technologies spread more slowly across European firms.

A technology raises productivity only when businesses actually adopt it and reorganise their work around it.

During the internet era, Europe fell behind largely for this reason: annual productivity growth in the services sector in the United States increased by 3.2% on average between 1995 and 2005, compared with just 0.9% in Europe.

According to the European Central Bank, high barriers to entry protect existing incumbents, reduce technology diffusion and constrain the entry of younger firms, which are more likely to innovate.

All in all, the productivity gap between the US and Europe is not the result of a single temporary shock.

It reflects structural differences in the sectors each economy specialises in, the type of investment firms make, and how quickly new technologies spread.

The AI investment wave is set to widen the gap further in the near term, while growth prospects also diverge: the OECD expects US growth of 2.2% this year and 2.1% in 2027, while Euro area growth is seen holding at 1.0% in both 2026 and 2027.

For Europe, narrowing the gap will require progress on all three fronts: building a larger and more dynamic technology sector, shifting investment towards ICT and intangible capital, and speeding up the adoption of new technologies across firms of all sizes.