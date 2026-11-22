Deadly Fire at Basra Power Station Leaves Several Dead, Dozens Injured
(MENAFN) A fire broke out at the Hartha thermal power plant in Iraq's southern Basra governorate on Saturday, killing at least four people and leaving another 35 injured, according to preliminary reports from local authorities.
The Iraqi Security Media Cell confirmed the casualties through a statement published on Facebook, explaining that the figures reflected initial assessments of the incident.
Emergency response teams from the civil defense service were dispatched to the facility to tackle the blaze, while security personnel established a perimeter around the site to prevent access and maintain safety.
The Security Media Cell described the security measures, stating, "Police units from Al-Hartha police department and station, along with the First Battalion of the 83rd Mechanized Infantry Brigade, cordoned off the site and secured its surroundings, under the direct field supervision of the Third Security Zone Command," it said.
Those affected sustained burn injuries and different levels of suffocation, prompting their transfer to medical facilities for emergency assistance and further treatment.
Meanwhile, investigative teams began examining the incident to determine what triggered the fire and establish the circumstances surrounding its outbreak.
Authorities confirmed that additional details would be communicated once more information had been gathered.
The Iraqi Security Media Cell confirmed the casualties through a statement published on Facebook, explaining that the figures reflected initial assessments of the incident.
Emergency response teams from the civil defense service were dispatched to the facility to tackle the blaze, while security personnel established a perimeter around the site to prevent access and maintain safety.
The Security Media Cell described the security measures, stating, "Police units from Al-Hartha police department and station, along with the First Battalion of the 83rd Mechanized Infantry Brigade, cordoned off the site and secured its surroundings, under the direct field supervision of the Third Security Zone Command," it said.
Those affected sustained burn injuries and different levels of suffocation, prompting their transfer to medical facilities for emergency assistance and further treatment.
Meanwhile, investigative teams began examining the incident to determine what triggered the fire and establish the circumstances surrounding its outbreak.
Authorities confirmed that additional details would be communicated once more information had been gathered.
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