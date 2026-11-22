MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Rescuers in Indonesia were searching on Sunday for 36 workers after a fire at a factory in western Java killed 3 people and injured 4, while firefighters tackled smouldering hotspots a day after the blaze broke out.

Fifteen people survived the fire in Banten province, four of whom were taken to medical facilities.

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The fire broke out on Saturday evening at a candy factory in Cikande, Serang regency. Authorities have not announced the cause. Search teams were combing sections of the damaged building where victims were believed to be trapped.

Firefighters were still carrying out cooling operations as flames and hotspots persisted in parts of the factory.

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