Three Dead, 36 Missing After Indonesia Factory Fire
Fifteen people survived the fire in Banten province, four of whom were taken to medical facilities.Recommended For You
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The fire broke out on Saturday evening at a candy factory in Cikande, Serang regency. Authorities have not announced the cause. Search teams were combing sections of the damaged building where victims were believed to be trapped.
Firefighters were still carrying out cooling operations as flames and hotspots persisted in parts of the factory.ALSO READ
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