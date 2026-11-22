US Lawmakers Push to Ban Chinese AI Models from Federal Systems
(MENAFN) Two Republican members of the US House of Representatives have called for prohibiting Chinese-developed artificial intelligence models from operating within federal government systems and sensitive critical infrastructure, citing concerns over potential threats to national security and cybersecurity.
House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Andrew Garbarino and House Select Committee on China Chairman John Moolenaar published an investigative report on Friday proposing 12 measures aimed at limiting US reliance on Chinese AI technologies while encouraging the development of domestic alternatives.
Among the proposed measures, the lawmakers called on federal authorities to block Chinese AI models from government networks and federally funded contract projects, eliminate their use in sensitive critical infrastructure operations, and ensure that federal cybersecurity funding cannot support their acquisition.
The recommendations also seek to broaden current government restrictions beyond DeepSeek, a Chinese artificial intelligence company whose technology has already been barred from federal civilian agency systems through an order issued by the Department of Homeland Security.
In the report's foreword, the two lawmakers stressed the importance of addressing the potential threats identified during their investigation, stating, "The investigation uncovered risks that American businesses, policymakers, and national security officials can no longer afford to overlook or downplay,".
They also pointed to the growing popularity of Chinese-developed open-weight AI models among US businesses, ranging from emerging technology companies to established corporations. According to the lawmakers, their relatively low prices and competitive performance are encouraging wider adoption, raising concerns about the country's increasing dependence on foreign AI technologies.
House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Andrew Garbarino and House Select Committee on China Chairman John Moolenaar published an investigative report on Friday proposing 12 measures aimed at limiting US reliance on Chinese AI technologies while encouraging the development of domestic alternatives.
Among the proposed measures, the lawmakers called on federal authorities to block Chinese AI models from government networks and federally funded contract projects, eliminate their use in sensitive critical infrastructure operations, and ensure that federal cybersecurity funding cannot support their acquisition.
The recommendations also seek to broaden current government restrictions beyond DeepSeek, a Chinese artificial intelligence company whose technology has already been barred from federal civilian agency systems through an order issued by the Department of Homeland Security.
In the report's foreword, the two lawmakers stressed the importance of addressing the potential threats identified during their investigation, stating, "The investigation uncovered risks that American businesses, policymakers, and national security officials can no longer afford to overlook or downplay,".
They also pointed to the growing popularity of Chinese-developed open-weight AI models among US businesses, ranging from emerging technology companies to established corporations. According to the lawmakers, their relatively low prices and competitive performance are encouraging wider adoption, raising concerns about the country's increasing dependence on foreign AI technologies.
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