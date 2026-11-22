Baby Shower Shooting Leaves 3 Dead in Parma, Ohio
(MENAFN) Three people were killed and a fourth was wounded when gunfire erupted at a baby shower in Parma on Saturday evening, local police said.
Officers from the Parma Police Department answered a mass casualty call around 6 p.m. local time (2300 GMT) in the 5300 block of Ridge Road.
Police spokesman Scott Traxler told local media the shooting began inside the Pandora's Magical Events Venue while the party was under way.
Police said the violence followed a confrontation between a 19-year-old man, identified as the father of the unborn child, and a 29-year-old man, according to FOX affiliate WJW.
The dead are the 19-year-old, a 45-year-old man who was the father of the baby's mother, and a 17-year-old girl. A 39-year-old woman was hit in the leg, and her injury is not considered life-threatening.
The 29-year-old man is in police custody. Officials have not yet released the names of the victims.
Officers from the Parma Police Department answered a mass casualty call around 6 p.m. local time (2300 GMT) in the 5300 block of Ridge Road.
Police spokesman Scott Traxler told local media the shooting began inside the Pandora's Magical Events Venue while the party was under way.
Police said the violence followed a confrontation between a 19-year-old man, identified as the father of the unborn child, and a 29-year-old man, according to FOX affiliate WJW.
The dead are the 19-year-old, a 45-year-old man who was the father of the baby's mother, and a 17-year-old girl. A 39-year-old woman was hit in the leg, and her injury is not considered life-threatening.
The 29-year-old man is in police custody. Officials have not yet released the names of the victims.
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