US Police Warn GTA Players Against Bringing Virtual Crimes into Reality
(MENAFN) Police departments across the United States are using social media to remind fans of Grand Theft Auto VI that the criminal activities depicted in the highly anticipated game must remain confined to the virtual world, as anticipation for its release continues to grow.
Authorities have shared humorous but serious messages cautioning players against treating in-game actions such as vehicle theft, illegal street racing, dangerous driving and violent behavior as acceptable conduct in real life.
The Atlanta Police Department emphasized the distinction between the fictional environment and actual city life, stating, "GTA is not a real place, but Atlanta is!" The department encouraged the public to remember that virtual experiences should not influence real-world decisions.
It further warned, "Drunk driving, reckless driving, auto theft and violence have real consequences. Keep it in the game. Don't bring it to our streets," highlighting the legal and personal consequences associated with such offenses.
Meanwhile, police in Aurora, Colorado, drew attention to the differences between Leonida, the fictional state featured in the game, and the real-world state of Colorado. Officers reminded players that stealing vehicles, robbing local businesses and assaulting others are punishable crimes outside the gaming environment.
The department also made a humorous reference to the game's six-star wanted-level system, explaining that real-life law enforcement does not follow the same mechanics and that even a single wanted star could lead to an arrest.
Authorities in Denver, Colorado, delivered a similar message, advising fans to leave all grand theft auto activities within the game rather than attempting them in real life. They stressed that vehicle theft and attempts to escape police officers remain unlawful.
"Playing GTA 6 from your couch is highly encouraged," it said. "We'll handle the real streets, you handle the virtual ones."
Authorities have shared humorous but serious messages cautioning players against treating in-game actions such as vehicle theft, illegal street racing, dangerous driving and violent behavior as acceptable conduct in real life.
The Atlanta Police Department emphasized the distinction between the fictional environment and actual city life, stating, "GTA is not a real place, but Atlanta is!" The department encouraged the public to remember that virtual experiences should not influence real-world decisions.
It further warned, "Drunk driving, reckless driving, auto theft and violence have real consequences. Keep it in the game. Don't bring it to our streets," highlighting the legal and personal consequences associated with such offenses.
Meanwhile, police in Aurora, Colorado, drew attention to the differences between Leonida, the fictional state featured in the game, and the real-world state of Colorado. Officers reminded players that stealing vehicles, robbing local businesses and assaulting others are punishable crimes outside the gaming environment.
The department also made a humorous reference to the game's six-star wanted-level system, explaining that real-life law enforcement does not follow the same mechanics and that even a single wanted star could lead to an arrest.
Authorities in Denver, Colorado, delivered a similar message, advising fans to leave all grand theft auto activities within the game rather than attempting them in real life. They stressed that vehicle theft and attempts to escape police officers remain unlawful.
"Playing GTA 6 from your couch is highly encouraged," it said. "We'll handle the real streets, you handle the virtual ones."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment