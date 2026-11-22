Libya Oil Blockade Tops USD30M in Losses as NOC Sounds Alarm
(MENAFN) An armed group's blockade of the Hamada-Zawiya oil pipeline in western Libya has cost the country an estimated $30.8 million, National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Saturday.
The shutdown has stretched beyond 20 days and wiped out 302,778 barrels of output, the NOC said. Losses have averaged 14,418 barrels a day, worth $1.47 million daily.
Those totals do not include fixed operating costs at the Hamada and Tahara fields. Both normally feed crude through the pipeline to the Zawiya refinery.
The NOC called on authorities to reopen the line urgently and to end attacks on oil infrastructure. The company first announced the closure on Oct. 30.
It is the second major disruption in recent months. In September, the NOC reported $95 million in losses after armed guards shut a crude oil valve at Sharara, one of Libya's largest oilfields.
The shutdown has stretched beyond 20 days and wiped out 302,778 barrels of output, the NOC said. Losses have averaged 14,418 barrels a day, worth $1.47 million daily.
Those totals do not include fixed operating costs at the Hamada and Tahara fields. Both normally feed crude through the pipeline to the Zawiya refinery.
The NOC called on authorities to reopen the line urgently and to end attacks on oil infrastructure. The company first announced the closure on Oct. 30.
It is the second major disruption in recent months. In September, the NOC reported $95 million in losses after armed guards shut a crude oil valve at Sharara, one of Libya's largest oilfields.
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