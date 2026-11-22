MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 22 (Petra) – Non-resident Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark to Jordan Mette Thygesen said the return of two rare artifacts to Jordan marks a significant milestone in the history of Denmark and Jordan and in bilateral relations.

In an interview with the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Thygesen said the two artifacts are small bone figurines dating back roughly 10,000 years and rank among the earliest known depictions of people who lived in Jordan.

She noted that the move reflects not only the dedication of Danish researchers who have worked in Jordan for decades, but also the efforts of Jordanian researchers who collaborated in the work, affirming that Danish researchers will continue excavation and research activities in and around Petra.

"Today, my country is returning an archaeological treasure to Jordan. We are very proud of this and hope this step strengthens our bilateral relations," Thygesen said, expressing hope that it will further bolster Jordanian–Danish ties across all fields.

Regarding future plans for bilateral archaeological cooperation and exploration, she noted that researchers from Danish universities and the Danish Institute in Damascus are continuing their research and excavations, expressing hope that joint efforts by researchers from both countries will yield important new discoveries.

For his part, Director General of the Department of Antiquities Fawzi Abu Danah said Denmark's handover of the two small bone figurines underscores the depth of ongoing archaeological research cooperation between Jordan and Denmark, spanning decades through Danish archaeological missions–particularly from the University of Copenhagen–operating across several sites in the Kingdom.

Abu Danah told Petra that the two figurines will go on display at the Jordan Museum as a qualitative addition to its collection and fresh testimony to Jordan's deep civilizational history and rich archaeological heritage, noting they were unearthed during excavations by a Danish mission at the Shkarat Msaied site near Petra.

He emphasized that the artifacts hold high archaeological and artistic value, reflecting an advanced level of skill and craftsmanship in carving animal bone and showing that inhabitants of Jordan during that era possessed the technical knowledge and artistic ability to fashion human figurines using simple tools alongside daily subsistence practices such as hunting.

The two figurines were discovered during excavations at Shkarat Msaied, a Neolithic village located about 20 kilometers north of Petra along the road toward Wadi Araba, dating to the Pre-Pottery Neolithic B (PPNB) period around 8000 B.C., an era marked by the emergence of agricultural communities in the region.

//Petra// AA