Hamas Demands Urgent Talks After Deadly Israeli Strike
(MENAFN) Hamas called for an urgent meeting of the Gaza ceasefire mediators and guarantors after an Israeli strike killed three soup kitchen workers as they delivered food to displaced Palestinians.
The strike hit a food delivery vehicle around midday in Tel al-Hawa, in southwestern Gaza City, and wounded others, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.
In its appeal, Hamas pressed the mediators to push Israel to honor its ceasefire commitments and protect civilians and aid workers. It also demanded that food and humanitarian supplies enter Gaza unhindered. The group accused Israel of targeting relief operations and of using hunger and aid as tools of coercion against Palestinians, and it called for concrete action rather than condemnation alone.
The request follows an earlier appeal on Friday, when Hamas urged the mediators to intervene after Israeli attacks killed seven Palestinians and destroyed homes.
Since the truce was signed in October 2025, Israeli violations have killed 1,662 Palestinians and wounded 6,007 others, according to the latest figures from Gaza's Health Ministry, which run through Thursday.
Israel's war on Gaza since October 2023 has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 176,000, most of them women and children. It has also destroyed 90% of the enclave's infrastructure.
The strike hit a food delivery vehicle around midday in Tel al-Hawa, in southwestern Gaza City, and wounded others, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.
In its appeal, Hamas pressed the mediators to push Israel to honor its ceasefire commitments and protect civilians and aid workers. It also demanded that food and humanitarian supplies enter Gaza unhindered. The group accused Israel of targeting relief operations and of using hunger and aid as tools of coercion against Palestinians, and it called for concrete action rather than condemnation alone.
The request follows an earlier appeal on Friday, when Hamas urged the mediators to intervene after Israeli attacks killed seven Palestinians and destroyed homes.
Since the truce was signed in October 2025, Israeli violations have killed 1,662 Palestinians and wounded 6,007 others, according to the latest figures from Gaza's Health Ministry, which run through Thursday.
Israel's war on Gaza since October 2023 has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 176,000, most of them women and children. It has also destroyed 90% of the enclave's infrastructure.
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