MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

Russian forces have also lost 12,487 (+2) tanks, 25,923 (+39) armored fighting vehicles, 52,661 (+66) artillery systems, 2,295 (+6) multiple-launch rocket systems, 1,767 air defense systems, 452 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 3,209 (+6) ground robotic systems, 616,803 (+1,392) operational-tactical UAVs, 5,278 cruise missiles, 35 warships and boats, two submarines, 178,062 (+243) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 4,925 (+4) units of special equipment.

The figures are being updated.

Ukrainian border guards down new Russian Filin missile for first time in Chernihiv region

As Ukrinform reported, as of 22:00 on November 21, there had been 116 combat engagements along the front line, with Russian forces launching nearly 25 assaults on Ukrainian positions in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors.