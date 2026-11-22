Blast Rocks Benghazi Naval Base Ammo Depot
(MENAFN) A blast tore through an ammunition depot at a naval base in the eastern Libyan port city of Benghazi on Sunday morning, according to local emergency officials.
"We are currently dealing with an explosion at an ammunition depot at the Benghazi naval base," civil defense in Benghazi said in a statement carried by Al-Masar TV, a news channel based in the city.
Emergency crews rushed to the military site to bring the resulting fire under control. Officials moved to calm the public and keep people away from the scene. "We assure citizens that there is no need to worry, and we urge them not to gather until the fire is completely under control," civil defense said.
Officials have not yet said what caused the explosion, whether anyone was killed or hurt, or how badly the base was damaged.
"We are currently dealing with an explosion at an ammunition depot at the Benghazi naval base," civil defense in Benghazi said in a statement carried by Al-Masar TV, a news channel based in the city.
Emergency crews rushed to the military site to bring the resulting fire under control. Officials moved to calm the public and keep people away from the scene. "We assure citizens that there is no need to worry, and we urge them not to gather until the fire is completely under control," civil defense said.
Officials have not yet said what caused the explosion, whether anyone was killed or hurt, or how badly the base was damaged.
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