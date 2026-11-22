MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The first postgraduate program in Azerbaijan Studies in Spain was officially launched on 20 November at Abat Oliba CEU University in Barcelona.

This is stated in a post by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on their X page.

"The opening ceremony featured addresses by the University Rector, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Spain, the Director of AIDA and other distinguished speakers, and was marked by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding.

This initiative marks an important milestone in strengthening Azerbaijan-Spain academic ties, promoting knowledge of Azerbaijan's history, culture and contemporary development, and advancing academic cooperation," the post said.