MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 22 (IANS) AIADMK MLA S.P. Velumani on Sunday urged party general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami to listen to the party's two crore workers, saying many of them shared his call for unity.

He also questioned Palaniswami's handling of repeated appeals by former leaders who wanted to work together under the AIADMK flag.

Velumani's remarks followed a recent encounter with Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan at a wedding in Pollachi in Coimbatore district.

Asked about their conversation at Coimbatore airport on Saturday, Palaniswami told reporters that Velumani was one of the AIADMK's two crore members and asked them to refrain from raising questions about him there.

Responding in a post on X, Velumani thanked Palaniswami for calling him a party worker. Even if the remark had been intended as a slight, he said, he could think of no greater honour. His identity as an AIADMK member came first, and no office meant more to him than carrying the party flag.

Addressing Palaniswami directly, Velumani said the support of those same workers had made him general secretary.

“The beauty of leadership lies in listening to the voice of every worker,” he wrote.

Invoking AIADMK founder M.G. Ramachandran and former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, Velumani recalled that MGR would attend a wedding when invited by an ordinary party worker, while Jayalalithaa would stop her convoy on hearing a worker call out. Both leaders, he said, valued the people who sustained the party at the grassroots.

Velumani said V.K. Sasikala and T.T.V. Dhinakaran had repeatedly offered to work together within the AIADMK before pursuing separate political paths.

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and former Minister R. Vaithilingam had also made several attempts to return before deciding to join the DMK, he said.

He claimed that Sengottaiyan, Assembly Speaker J.C.D. Prabhakar and several others had sought to rejoin the AIADMK.

Velumani alleged that Palaniswami had personally refused to accept them and that they subsequently joined the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

Turning away people who still identified with the AIADMK had contributed to the party's present difficulties, Velumani said.

He asked Palaniswami to consider whether he alone wanted those who cared for the party to set aside factional differences and work together. Any member, he said, would make the same appeal if the general secretary took the time to listen.