MENAFN - IANS) Alappuzha, Nov 22 (IANS) A local Youth Congress leader was among five men arrested after police found 11.6 kg of ganja concealed in a car at Poochakkal near Cherthala in Kerala's Alappuzha district, said officials on Sunday.

Police identified him as Shameer, 38, a resident of Manappuram and an office-bearer of the Congress mandalam committee.

A team from the district anti-narcotics squad and the Poochakkal police on Saturday stopped the car during a vehicle check at Makke Junction around 10.50 p.m. Officers said they found the cannabis while searching the vehicle and took all five occupants into custody.

The Poochakkal police subsequently recorded their arrests and registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The four others arrested were Ali Jauhar, 24, and Krishnakumar, 23, both from Manappuram, and Salahudeen Ayoob, 24, and Mohammed Aslam, 23, both from Poochakkal.

Shameer had reportedly helped lead the election campaign work for Kerala Assembly Deputy Speaker Shanimol Usman.

Police identified him as one of the five men travelling in the car where officers found the ganja. The role of each occupant in the alleged transport of the consignment remains under investigation.

The arrests come during Kerala's statewide anti-drug campaign, 'Operation Toofan'. Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala announced on September 18 that the government had formed a dedicated team to investigate drug trafficking networks operating across state borders.

The second phase of Operation Toofan began on September 28, with investigation units based in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode. The second phase also brought local bodies into the campaign.

Chennithala and Local Self-Governments Minister K.M. Shaji said police would work with Kudumbashree neighbourhood groups, community health workers, anganwadi workers, local clubs and volunteers.

In a November 13 update, Kerala Police said officers had arrested 16,203 people and registered 14,995 cases since Operation Toofan began.

Statewide seizures included more than two tonnes of ganja, nearly 30 kg of MDMA and about 733 grams of heroin. Those figures predate Saturday's seizure in Alappuzha.

Police also reported conducting 12,192 drug awareness classes and 1,180 counselling sessions during the campaign. School and college protection groups organised a further 8,461 awareness programmes.

The State Police Media Centre said members of the public could report suspected drug sales directly to police or through WhatsApp, and that officers would keep informants' identities confidential.