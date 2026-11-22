MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Actor Kartik Aaryan is all set to entertain movie buffs on the big screen yet again with his next titled, 'Kaaliya'.

Commemorating his birthday on November 22, the makers made the exciting announcement by dropping the initial glimpse of the forthcoming drama.

"Shri Krishna sent it away...We humans brought it back. Dharma Productions & Dopamine Studios present...KAALIYA...Starring Kartik Aaryan...IN CINEMAS 5 MAY 2028...A Dharma Productions worldwide release (sic)," wrote the makers.

Touted to be a monster thriller, the announcement video shows a mother telling her son the tale of a monster named Kaaliya.

Presented by Dharma Productions and Dopamine Studios, the film is being produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, Marijke deSouza and Kartik Aaryan, and directed by Sandeep Modi.

It must be noted that, with Kaaliya, Dharma Productions has taken an exciting step into the relatively unexplored territory of monster thrillers in Hindi cinema.

Made under the direction of Sandeep Modi, 'Kaaliya' marks the filmmaker's first Hindi theatrical release. He is known for his work on acclaimed series such as 'The Night Manager' and 'Aarya'.

'Kaaliya' is scheduled to be released in the cinema halls on May 5, 2028.

In addition to this, Kartik has also joined forces with Dharma Productions for 'Naagzilla'.

Billed as a fantasy entertainer, the drama blends Indian folklore with modern storytelling.

It is believed that the drama will show Kartik in a never-before-seen avatar as he steps into the world of shape-shifting serpents and supernatural intrigue.

Kartik will be seen essaying a unique and unexpected role as Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand, a shape-shifting naag on a fantastical adventure in his next.

Helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and written by Gautam Mehra, 'Naagzilla' is being produced by Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films.

For the unversed, Kartik's primary collaboration with Dharma Productions was for the romantic entertainer 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri', co-starring Ananya Panday.