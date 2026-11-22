Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, has urged officials to accelerate developments in the city. However, she has made it clear that delays and reduced quality of developments are unacceptable. The CM held a meeting with officials from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) at the Secretariat in Delhi to discuss major developments, current developments and future developments in the city.

Quality and Timely Developments

Rekha Gupta has indicated that developments should be completed on time without compromising quality. She has urged officials to ensure that developments do not cause unnecessary disruption to local people. The government wishes to improve infrastructure and amenities in Delhi.

CM Rekha Gupta Urges DDA to Accelerate Developments

During the meeting, Gupta requested updates from officials regarding current developments in infrastructure, as well as future developments. She urged officials to prioritise pending developments, and ensure that developments are closely monitored to reduce preventable delays.

However, she also indicated that developments should not be rushed so much that they compromise the quality. Therefore, developments must follow set standards, and provide long-term benefits to local people.

Avoid Disruption to People

As developments in Delhi can cause disruption to people living in the area, Gupta requested that the DDA ensure minimal disruption to people. As developments take place in heavily populated areas, traffic, access and normal daily activities can be affected.

Gupta has urged officials to carefully plan developments to allow for access to roads, transport and important public services where possible. This means that developments can be carried out in order to improve infrastructure in the area, but without causing unnecessary disruption to people living in Delhi.

Housing and Infrastructure Improvements in Delhi

This review comes as Delhi is developing its urban space in line with the Delhi Master Plan 2047 (MPD-2047). This was released in August 2026 to help achieve the vision of developing Delhi to develop India.

Nearly 40 lakhs affordable housing developments will be created to meet housing demands in the future. The masterplan will also see improvements in Transit Oriented Development (TOD), regeneration of existing residential estates, and improved connections and public transport.

Other improvements in the masterplan include the preservation and rejuvenation of approximately 1,700 hectares of flood plains along the Yamuna river, 52km of cycle paths, and improving public transport infrastructure.

Why DDA is Important in Developing Delhi

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) was formed in 1957 under the Delhi Development Act, and manages planned urban developments in Delhi. These developments include housing, managing land, developing commercial land and land consolidation.

Due to increasing housing demands, pressure on transport infrastructure, and overall infrastructure needs in Delhi, it is very important that the DDA works in collaboration with the government to develop the city appropriately.

Improved Quality of Life for People in Delhi

The government has highlighted that developments in Delhi should improve the lives of people within the city. Therefore, developments must be timely, of a good standard, and avoid disrupting people.

The meeting with DDA is part of the process to improve infrastructure and urban facilities in Delhi, to meet future demands.