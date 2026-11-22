A Chambersburg woman is facing six criminal charges, including indecent exposure, following an incident in Southampton Township that led to her arrest by Pennsylvania State Police on Friday, November 20.

Beysia Paeton Turner, 27, of Chambersburg, was taken into custody by state police at Chambersburg in connection with the incident reported that day, according to court documents filed in Franklin County.

The indecent exposure count is a second-degree misdemeanor and is the most serious of the allegations against her. She also faces a third-degree misdemeanor charge of providing false identification to a law enforcement officer.

Four summary offences are listed as well, covering criminal mischief involving property damage, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass and public drunkenness.

The charges were filed on Saturday, November 21. Bail was set at $250 the same day. Court records show she was committed to Franklin County Prison after being unable to post the amount.

Turner is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, December 1, at 1.30 pm in Franklin County Central Court before Judge Nicklas.

The case remains active and all charges are allegations. Turner is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.