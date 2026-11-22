Indians when it comes to following civilised traffic rules is a complicated relationship no one would understand. Research says that the majority of accidents that happen in the country are due to not owing to rules and regulations. From speeding to rash driving, commuters simply care about reaching faster and do not care to follow the civil code.

Women Refuses to Make a Way For The Commuters!

In a now viral video, three women refused to give way to the bikers who hopped onto the footpath to reach faster and beat the traffic. They did not move and kept walking on the pedestrian lane without any hesitation, teaching a much-needed lesson to the commuters. The video was posed on many social media platforms. One of such pages wrote in the caption, "Three women are winning hearts online for refusing to give way to bikers riding on a pedestrian footpath. Despite repeated honking, they calmly continued walking, sending a strong message that footpaths are meant for pedestrians, not shortcuts for motorists. Sometimes, standing your ground is the strongest response!"

Take a look at the video!

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How Netizens Are Reacting!

One user wrote,“Kudos to all the girls.”

Another comment read,“So proud u gals.”

One more comment read,“I always do this, the footpath is for pedestrians not cyclists or two wheelers.”

While another comment read, "People here comparing girls and boys and who did first blah blah.. Here there is bigger matter that people are driving in footpath and "people" blocking them.. that's it.."