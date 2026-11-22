MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Bollywood couple Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra completed another year of marital bliss on Sunday.

The lovebirds commemorated the special day with a sweet post on social media, with a photo where both Shilpa and Raj can be seen walking hand in hand, with their back to the camera.

Dropping the post on her official Instagram handle, the 'Dhadkan' actor wrote, "Matching Soles with my matching SOUL (Red heart and evil eye emoji) Happy Anniversary (Red heart emojis) (sic)."

For the unversed, Shilpa and Raj got married in November 2009 in a grand traditional South Indian ceremony in Lonavala.

The couple has been blessed with two children - son Viaan Raj Kundra and daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra.

Actress Karishma Tanna wished the couple in the comment saying, "Happy Anniversary", along with a red heart emoji.

Geeta Basra added, "Happiest anniversary to you both.. abundance of love and blessings".

On the work front, Raj Kundra recently announced his debut project as a producer, 'Nihang'.

Sharing the professional update, the businessman expressed gratitude to his wife Shilpa for being by his side as he embarks on this new journey.

He took to his official Insta handle and wrote,“Still overwhelmed with gratitude after last night at the historic Fateh Burj. What began as a dream is now the beginning of a beautiful journey.”

“A special thank you to Amarpreet Chhabra bhaji, my support system who always has my back my wife @theshilpashetty, the entire team at Akaal Films and everyone working tirelessly behind the scenes to bring this vision to life,” he went on to add.

Talking about his next, Raj Kundra also shared a statement saying,“Punjab is rich in culture and history with many untold stories. NIHANG is my humble ode to Guru Ki Fauj the fearless warriors that continue to inspire generations. This isn't just a film; it's a tribute to courage, sacrifice, and unwavering faith.”

'Nihang' is expected to get a worldwide theatrical release on April 13, 2028, coinciding with Vaisakhi.