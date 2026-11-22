MENAFN - IANS) Moradabad, Nov 22 (IANS) Intensifying its crackdown against food adulteration, the Food Department has seized around 350 kg of suspected adulterated paneer during a raid near Amroha Gate, in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, officials said on Sunday.

According to officials, the paneer was being transported to the market in a utility vehicle with a 'press' sticker.

On being approached, the driver fled the spot.

The department collected samples and said the seized paneer would be destroyed.

Speaking to IANS, Assistant Commissioner, Food Safety Department, Rajvansh Srivastava said: "This is a van bearing a UP registration number, with 'Press' written on it."

"It contains approximately 350 kg of paneer. We reached here based on a tip-off, and further action is currently underway. During the investigation, we will identify everyone involved and take action against them," he said.

Legal proceedings are underway and further details are awaited.

Earlier this month, the Food Department conducted raids at several sweet shops in Noida and Greater Noida and destroyed 400 kg of contaminated rasgullas before Diwali.

During the inspections, food safety officers collected samples of seven food items from various sweet shops. According to the Food Department, around 400 kg of rasgullas, found infested with flies and contaminated, were destroyed, while 450 kg of boondi was seized after it was found unfit for human consumption.

During the operation, officials also discovered sweets being prepared and stored in extremely unhygienic conditions at a sweet shop in Sector 62, Rasulpur, Nawada. Following the inspection, the department initiated action to suspend the shop's licence. Its business operations have also been suspended until the necessary improvements are made.

Similarly, on November 3, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the Mori Gate Khoya Market, where the Food Safety Department seized and destroyed around 7,000 kg of unhygienic and foul-smelling khoya during a crackdown on food adulteration.

During the inspection, Gupta directed officials to ensure that suspected food products did not enter the market supply chain.

On the same day, Haryana's food safety authorities destroyed around 50,000 kg of adulterated sweets and fake paneer during a statewide campaign.