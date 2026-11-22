MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Foreign investor activity, domestic inflation data, rupee movement and global economic cues are likely to dictate market direction as the Nifty approaches the crucial 26,000 mark after a fourth consecutive week of gains.

In the previous week, the Nifty gained 2.61 per cent during the week, while the Sensex advanced 2.85 per cent. Markets also demonstrated resilience on Friday, recovering sharply from a weak opening amid continued foreign institutional buying and domestic investor support, even as global equities faced selling pressure, particularly in technology and AI-linked stocks.

Foreign institutional investor (FII) flows are likely to remain one of the biggest drivers of market sentiment. FIIs have recorded cumulative net inflows of approximately Rs 1,11,950 crore so far this month.

In contrast, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) registered net outflows of around Rs 61,787 crore. Investors will watch whether foreign buying momentum continues and provides further support to benchmark indices.

Domestic inflation and the Reserve Bank of India's interest rate outlook will also remain in focus. India's October consumer price index (CPI) inflation rose to 6.09 per cent, crossing the RBI's upper tolerance limit, while food inflation stood at 8.94 per cent.

Movements in crude oil prices and the rupee will be another important factor influencing the market's direction. Crude oil prices have moderated towards the $81-84 per barrel range, offering some relief to India's import bill and inflation outlook.

Global economic developments will also be closely tracked, particularly amid the ongoing sell-off in technology and AI-linked stocks.

Concerns over elevated valuations, returns on artificial intelligence investments and rising capital expenditure have weighed on global technology shares.

Any further weakness in global markets could influence Asian equities and spill over into India's IT sector. Investors will also monitor key US economic releases, including PCE inflation data, the second estimate of US Q3 GDP and flash November PMI readings, for clues about the global economic outlook and the US Federal Reserve's policy trajectory.

On the domestic front, banking stocks and the broader corporate earnings outlook will remain important market drivers.

Banking shares have played a significant role in supporting the recent rally, and their ability to sustain momentum could determine whether the Nifty manages to move beyond the 26,000 mark.