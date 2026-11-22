MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) BJP MP Janardan Singh Sigriwal on Sunday hit back at Bihar Leader of Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav over his remarks on the naming of the Kachchi Dargah-Bidupur six-lane bridge as 'Nitish Setu', alleging that the people of Raghopur had waited for years for the bridge but their demand remained unfulfilled during the 15 years of RJD rule.

Responding to Tejashwi's statement, Sigriwal said that the RJD leader had failed to fulfil the long-standing demand of the people of Raghopur for a bridge during the 15 years his family was in power.

"When the foundation stone was laid, and the inauguration has also taken place, why aren't they travelling on it? They should travel on it, shouldn't they? They never went there -- he represents Raghopur, yet he never visited. The people of Raghopur had been demanding it for years and years, yet he never gave it to them, nor did his parents give it. They ruled for 15 years; still, they did not fulfil people's demand,” Sigriwal said.

The BJP MP also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing a major development boost to Bihar.

"Prime Minister came to the land of Bihar; he gave a grand gift to Bihar... The people of Raghopur had never even imagined that they would get such a road, such a bridge. People had asked for it earlier too, when there was 'Jungle Raj' here. At that time, the Chief Minister had said that if a road bridge is built, the police will reach you quickly. They had misled the people by saying such things. But today, our Prime Minister has given them a magnificent gift, reducing their travel time from Bidupur to Patna from hours to just minutes. Secondly, he also flagged off 100 PM e-Buses. That means in nine districts, wherever there is pollution, these PM e-Buses will control pollution and provide convenient transportation for the people," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, Tejashwi Yadav questioned the naming of the Kachchi Dargah-Bidupur six-lane bridge as 'Nitish Setu'.

He claimed that he had earlier demanded that the bridge be named after freedom fighter and socialist leader Akshaywat Rai.

On Friday, Tejashwi shared two old documents on social media to substantiate his claim, reigniting the controversy surrounding the naming of the bridge.

The first document, dated January 29, contains a request submitted by Tejashwi in his capacity as a Bihar MLA, seeking to name the bridge after Akshaywat Rai, a freedom fighter from Vaishali.

The second document, dated February 27, relates to a private member's resolution moved by Tejashwi during the second session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It also proposed naming the bridge 'Akshaywat Rai Setu'.

The documents shared by the RJD leader also included a response from the state government's Road Construction Department, dated February 10, 2026.

According to the department's reply, it had already received a proposal to name the bridge after Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru, and further action was being taken on that proposal.

Referring to these documents, Tejashwi questioned why the bridge was eventually named 'Nitish Setu' despite proposals to name it after other prominent personalities.