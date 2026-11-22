Ministers Inaugurate 99th Sunday on Cycle to Promote National Fitness

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi inaugurated the 99th edition of Sunday on Cycle at Dandi Kutir in Gandhinagar. On the occasion of Samvidhan Divas, 'Sunday on Cycling' has been organised at 26,000 locations across the country, dedicating the celebration of Samvidhan Divas to cycling.

Expressing his views on the initiative, Union Minister Shri Mansukh Mandaviya stated that this initiative is gradually gaining momentum and spreading the message of fitness among the youth of the country, as per a press release. Mandaviya said that this initiative is a mantra to make the youth of the country not just 'career-conscious', but also 'fitness-conscious' and 'nation-conscious'.

He added that citizens should make cycling both a 'fashion' and a 'passion' so that people can stay healthy by embracing this activity. Emphasising the importance of cycling, he stated that just as milk is a complete food, cycling is a 'complete exercise'. Cycling is a mantra for fitness, a solution to pollution and a remedy for traffic congestion.

Furthermore, cycling also conveys a message in the run-up to the 2036 Olympics. Referring to the 100th edition of 'Sunday on Cycling', scheduled for November 29, the Union Minister said that small efforts, just like drops filling a lake or stones building a dam, can lead to big achievements. He added that this small initiative has gradually grown into a nationwide fitness movement.

It is essential for citizens across the country to remain fit to realise the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 envisioned by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Adding that a fit population leads to a healthy society, and only a healthy society can build a prosperous nation, Shri Mansukh Mandaviya appealed to all the youth and citizens of the country to maintain their fitness and embrace cycling as part of their commitment to the vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.

On the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi expressed gratitude on behalf of the entire youth community to Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who initiated the Sunday on Cycle campaign and has continued it consistently without missing a single edition through its 99th edition.