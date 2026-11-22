Tragic Accident in Kota

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], November 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of nine lives in a road accident in Rajasthan's Kota district and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased, while those injured in the accident will receive Rs 50,000 each.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) shared PM Modi's message expressing condolences to the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to those injured in the accident. "Pained to learn about the loss of lives in a tragic mishap in Kota, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. May the injured recover at the earliest," PM Modi said.

Announcing financial assistance for the affected families, the PMO said, "An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000."

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, President Droupadi Murmu and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed grief over the accident and extended condolences to the families of the deceased while praying for the speedy recovery of those injured.

At least nine people were killed and several others injured after a vehicle carrying pilgrims rammed into a parked truck near Shambhupura on the Kota-Udaipur highway in Rajasthan's Kota district. Additional District Collector Rajesh Joshi said the vehicle was carrying 16 people who were returning to Maharashtra after visiting Khatu Shyam Ji when the accident occurred in the middle of the night. He added that all the occupants belonged to the same family.

"Near Shambhupura, a vehicle carrying 16 people collided with a truck in the middle of the night. It was a deeply tragic and painful accident, in which 9 people lost their lives. They were returning to Maharashtra after visiting Khatu Shyam. All of them were from the same family," Joshi told ANI. He further said that the administration's immediate priority was to ensure proper medical treatment for those injured, while post-mortem procedures were being carried out for the deceased.

"Our priority right now is ensuring that the injured receive proper medical care and recover. Meanwhile, the post-mortem procedures are being carried out for those who lost their lives in the accident," he added.

Meanwhile, one of the victims recounted how the group learnt about the accident after receiving a phone call from a relative, following which they rushed to the spot. The victim said the group was travelling from Khatu Shyam towards Dhar in three vehicles, with two vehicles falling behind while the third had moved ahead. "We were going from Khatu Shyam towards Dhar. Our two vehicles fell behind, while theirs went three ahead. Then we got a call from the sister that an accident had occurred, so we rushed to the scene," the victim told ANI. The victim further said that the group comprised 36 people travelling in three vehicles and that all of them were relatives. "Three vehicles, 36 people were there. We are all relatives," the victim said.