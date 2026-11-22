Telangana CM to Join Congress PAC Meeting With New AICC In-Charge

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will attend the Congress Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday, coinciding with the maiden visit of newly appointed All India Congress Committee (AICC) Telangana in-charge B M Sandeep Kumar to Hyderabad.

The PAC meeting, scheduled for the morning, is expected to be attended by B M Sandeep, Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, state ministers and other senior party leaders.

The meeting is expected to deliberate on the Congress party's political and organisational position in Telangana, coordination between the state government and the party organisation, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and recent differences among party leaders. The participation of the Chief Minister assumes significance as several legislators have recently made public statements expressing dissatisfaction over governance, constituency development and the functioning of the party. The remarks of Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy and Jadcherla MLA J Anirudh Reddy are also likely to figure in the discussions.

Following the PAC meeting, an extended-level TPCC meeting is scheduled to be held at Gandhi Bhavan at 3 p.m. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other senior party functionaries are expected to participate. The meeting will review the party's organisational activities, coordination at the constituency level and implementation of programmes assigned by the AICC.

Sandeep's two-day visit comes at a time when the Congress leadership is seeking to address differences within the Telangana unit. He replaced Meenakshi Natarajan as the AICC in-charge of Telangana and is expected to interact with different sections of the state leadership. On November 23, Sandeep is scheduled to hold separate meetings with available state ministers, District Congress Committee presidents and heads of affiliated organisations. He is also expected to meet Rajagopal Reddy following a communication from AICC Secretary Sachin Sawant asking the MLA to be available for discussions. The newly appointed Telangana in-charge is scheduled to visit Hyderabad again on November 27 for individual interactions with MPs, MLAs and MLCs.

The PAC and extended TPCC meetings on Sunday are expected to provide the central leadership with an opportunity to review the party's functioning and hear the views of senior leaders, with the Chief Minister's participation forming an important part of the deliberations.