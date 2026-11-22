Rajnath Singh and Ashok Gehlot Express Grief Over Kota Road Tragedy

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of nine lives in a road accident in Rajasthan's Kota district, extended condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Leaders Express Condolences

In a post on X, Rajnath Singh described the accident as horrific, expressed deep sadness over the loss of lives and prayed for strength for the bereaved families to cope with the loss. Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed grief over the deaths of devotees who were returning after visiting Khatu Shyam Ji.

Details of the Tragedy

President Droupadi Murmu also expressed grief over the loss of nine lives in the accident and extended her condolences to the bereaved families. At least nine people were killed and several others injured after a vehicle carrying pilgrims rammed into a parked truck near Shambhupura on the Kota-Udaipur highway in Rajasthan's Kota district. According to Additional District Collector Rajesh Joshi, the vehicle was carrying 16 people who were returning to Maharashtra after visiting Khatu Shyam when the accident occurred in the middle of the night.